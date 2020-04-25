Follow Us:
Saturday, April 25, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Streaming Guide: Movies, web series to watch on April 25

Here are the shows, movies and web series you should watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Quibi, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Voot among more.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: April 25, 2020 10:10:10 am
web series, movies to watch Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru’s Hundred starts streaming on Disney +Hotstar from today.

The national lockdown has forced people to find entertainment in their homes itself. Here’s where the several OTT platforms step in. They are providing wholesome entertainment to people of all age groups. While there is content for kids, there are many Hollywood and Bollywood classics available online to cater to older viewers.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, AltBalaji, ZEE5, VootSelect, MX Player and SonyLIV are upping their game as their subscribers are spending a lot of time on these services.

Streaming Guide | April 22, 23 and 24April 19, 20 and 21 | April 18 | April 15, 16 and 17 | April 12, 13 and 14 | April 10 and 11 April 7, 8 and 9 | April 5 and 6 | April 3 and 4 | April 1 and 2 | March 30 and 31 | March 28 and 29 | March 26 and 27March 24 and 25 | March 22 and 23 | March 20 and 21 | March 19 and 18  | March 17 | March 16  

With so many web series and movies available, it gets difficult to pick the best. So, we recommend our best picks which you can watch or re-watch in the upcoming days of the lockdown.

Live Blog

Want to watch a web series, movie or TV show online? Check out our streaming guide.

09:49 (IST)25 Apr 2020
Hundred: Disney Hotstar

Hundred has Lara Dutta playing a police officer, who hires a terminally ill Netra (Rinku Rajguru) as an undercover officer. The two women, in their own ways, try to fulfil each other’s dreams, and what ensues is a thrilling ride.Also read | Lara Dutta on Hundred: Finally got to know what Bollywood heroes feel in a film

Apple TV+ and Quibi are the newer streaming platforms that are trying to hold the interest of the Indian audience. A short-form mobile video platform, Quibi, in its own words, offers "quick bites of captivating entertainment, created for mobile by the best talent, designed to fit perfectly into any moment of your day."

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd