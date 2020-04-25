Streaming Guide: Movies, web series to watch on April 25

Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru’s Hundred starts streaming on Disney +Hotstar from today. Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru’s Hundred starts streaming on Disney +Hotstar from today.

The national lockdown has forced people to find entertainment in their homes itself. Here’s where the several OTT platforms step in. They are providing wholesome entertainment to people of all age groups. While there is content for kids, there are many Hollywood and Bollywood classics available online to cater to older viewers.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, AltBalaji, ZEE5, VootSelect, MX Player and SonyLIV are upping their game as their subscribers are spending a lot of time on these services.

With so many web series and movies available, it gets difficult to pick the best. So, we recommend our best picks which you can watch or re-watch in the upcoming days of the lockdown.