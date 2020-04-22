Streaming Guide: What to watch on April 22

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Thanks to the lockdown imposed in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OTT platforms have experienced a sudden surge in viewership. Most people are working remotely and the after hours, which would earlier have been spent in commuting, is now being used to watch a variety of content online.

Currently, there are multiple platforms that cater to the different tastes of the audience, including the likes of Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, AltBalaji, VootSelect, ZEE5, SonyLIV and MX Player among more.

While international OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar appeal to the ones who are looking for cross-border entertainment, homegrown streaming platforms such as AltBalaji, Voot Select and ZEE5 are helping in maximising the reach of ‘desi’ content. Voot Select, which is fairly new in the business, has managed to grab eyeballs with its shows Marzi, Asur and The Raikar Case.