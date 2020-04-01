Streaming Guide: What to watch on April 1

Fahadh Faasil’s Trance is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Fahadh Faasil’s Trance is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

With film releases being postponed and the small screen filled with reruns, it is natural to gravitate towards the digital medium which somehow, amidst all the coronavirus chaos, has not stopped churning fresh content.

A number of international as well as home-grown streaming platforms are every day promising a new show or a film. The audience has a number of options in terms of not only the genre, but also with regard to the OTT platform itself. Some of the most popular choices are Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot, VootSelect and AltBalaji.

Recently, Netflix released the Manisha Koirala starrer Maska. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it two stars in her review.

Shubhra wrote, “Maska falls between two stools: one part nostalgia, one part how-do-we-make-it-relevant-for-millenials. Ah, the fading romance of Irani cafes, the people who’ve spent a lifetime in their environs, the wistfulness of time past. And today’s on-the-go generation, impatient, quick to make out and sell out with as little sentiment as possible.”

“The best parts of the film are filled with food, the cooking and eating of it: the textures of baking fresh bread, the buttery ooze of the maska, the other classic dishes you may find in an Irani establishment, and the golden lights that fill up the kitchen,” she added.