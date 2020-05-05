Streaming Guide: Web series, movies and TV shows to watch on May 5

Streaming platforms have upped their game in the last few weeks and have become our only source of entertainment as we stay at home during the extended lockdown period. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Apple TV+ and many other streaming services have been releasing new titles, and have also upgraded their library to give us a wide variety of options.
Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok, AltBalaji’s Baarish Season 2, Voot Select’s Illegal are some of the shows that will start streaming in the next few days.
Apart from the new shows, films like Thappad (Amazon Prime Video), A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood (Amazon Prime Video), Psycho (Netflix) and Ad Astra (Disney+ Hotstar) among more are now streaming online. The entire Star Wars saga is also streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
The show — narrated by tennis legend John McEnroe — essentially is the story of 15-year-old Vishwakumar, a sophomore high-school student, who is trying to make a go at life while coming to terms with the recent death of her father. On her first day of school as a sophomore, she prays to a horde of Indian gods, asking for certain things to make up for last year, claiming “that last year sucked for a number of reasons.” She adds a few items on the list, as she bargains earnestly with the whole Devlok, and asks for invitations to parties with drugs and alcohol. But its her hairy body that bothers her more than you would think. “Two, I’d love for my arm hair to thin out. I know it’s an Indian thing, but my forearms look like the frickin’ floor of a barbershop,” says Vishwakumar, earnestly as she bows down at the shrine ensconced in the living room of her home. The last request on her list is for a boyfriend, who is “not some nerd” but “a stone-cold hottie who can rock me all night long.” Read More.
Ad Astra has Brad Pitt playing an astronaut and he chose this profession to be like his father, who is now supposedly dead. The last space mission that his father went on had a lot of secrets and there is a possibility that he might be hiding himself. It’s now Brad Pitt’s job to get to the truth. The film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Watch Jerry Seinfeld's latest comedy special 23 Hours to Kill on Netflix. The stand-up comedy srtiste is known for his work on the sitcom Seinfeld which is still rated as one of the best sitcoms of all time.