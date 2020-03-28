Follow Us:
Saturday, March 28, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Streaming Guide: Movies, TV shows and web series to watch on March 28

Watch movies, TV shows and web series online: Here are the web series and movies you should watch on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Voot among more.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Published: March 28, 2020 10:30:23 am
streaming guide Here’s what you can watch on streaming platforms on March 28.

Film releases have been postponed and TV shows have exhausted their episode bank. In these times, the only relief is the existence of streaming platforms which have a plethora of content for the viewers. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, AltBalaji, Voot Select, among others offer a mix of varied genres including comedy, horror, action, thriller and romance.

There are a lot of streaming services available in India and a person who’s new to OTT platforms might get confused as to what to watch. So we recommend the shows which can be on your watchlist in the upcoming days.

Recently, Netflix released its Indian original film Maska starring Manisha Koirala, Preet Kamani, Shirley Setia, Nikita Dutta and Jaaved Jaaferi. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review of Maska wrote, “The best parts of the film are filled with food, the cooking and eating of it: the textures of baking fresh bread, the buttery ooze of the maska, the other classic dishes you may find in an Irani establishment, and the golden lights that fill up the kitchen.”

She added, “A walk-on character says, ‘surprise me’. That’s what we want from new films, and the streaming platforms we still have hope from. Not enough in this one.”

Also Read | Streaming Guide: | March 26 and 27| March 24 and 25 | March 22 and 23 | March 20 and 21March 19 and 18  | March 17 | March 16  |

Live Blog

Highlights

    Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and some others have reduced their video quality in order to offer a smooth viewing experience at least during the lockdown period.

    Ken Florance, Vice-president, Content Delivery, Netflix said in a statement, “Given the crisis, we’ve developed a way to reduce Netflix’s traffic on telecommunications networks by 25% while also maintaining the quality of our service. So consumers should continue to get the quality that comes with their plan - whether it’s Ultra-High, High or Standard Definition. We believe that this will provide significant relief to congested networks and will be deploying it in India for the next 30 days”.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd