Thursday, March 26, 2020
COVID19
Streaming Guide: TV shows, movies and web series to watch on March 26

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Updated: March 26, 2020 9:27:04 am
All movie and TV productions across the world have been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. All the films that were meant to hit theaters in the coming weeks have been postponed. The whole country is in a three-week lockdown so it wouldn’t have mattered even if theaters were up and running.

The high virulence of the infection also means social distancing and staying at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out — for instance in case of medical emergency or grocery shopping.

So what to do during self-isolation? You can always watch TV shows and movies. But there is still a problem — how to parse through them to find out what’s worth watching? Well, we can help.

Here are our recommendations on what to stream for March 26.

Live Blog

Highlights

    09:27 (IST)26 Mar 2020
    Malgudi Days: Amazon Prime Video

    The classic Doordarshan TV series based on RK Narayan's charming small-town based stories still holds up well. Relive your childhood (if you watched Malgudi Days as a child, that is) with this series. 

    09:03 (IST)26 Mar 2020
    The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video

    Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (also known as Raj & DK), The Family Man starred Manoj Bajpayee as a middle-class man, who is secretly an intelligence officer working with a fictional branch of National Investigation Agency (NSA). The series was gripping from start to finish and featured a characterstically nuanced performance by the excellent Bajpayee. 

    Also Read | The Family Man review: Father, Husband, Soldier, Spy

    The world leader in streaming, Netflix, has announced a 25 per cent reduction in bandwidth. The company, however, maintains there will not be any reduction in the quality of the service.

    Ken Florance, Vice-president, Content Delivery, said in a statement, “Given the crisis, we’ve developed a way to reduce Netflix’s traffic on telecommunications networks by 25% while also maintaining the quality of our service. So consumers should continue to get the quality that comes with their plan - whether it’s Ultra-High, High or Standard Definition. We believe that this will provide significant relief to congested networks and will be deploying it in India for the next 30 days”.

