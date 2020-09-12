Streaming Guide: Sumeet Vyas’ web series

Sumeet Vyas is currently seen in Amazon Prime Video's Wakaalat From Home.

This edition features actor Sumeet Vyas who has web series like Permanent Roommates, Tripling, Bang Baaja Baaraat and Wakaalat From Home among others to his credit.

Permanent Roommates

Streaming on: TVF, MX Player

A still from Permanent Roommates. A still from Permanent Roommates.

With Permanent Roommates which came out in 2014, The Viral Fever delivered one of the first web series in India. The five-episode series follows the story of Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas) and Tanya (Nidhi Singh) who have been in a long-distance relationship for three years. It begins when Mikesh moves from the US to India and ends up with an engagement ring at Tanya’s door. Seeing him at her door, Tanya gets confused if she really wants to take things ahead with him or not. You might have seen Vyas in various web shows, but with his portrayal of Mikesh, the actor struck gold. Developed by Biswajit Sarkar, Permanent Roommates is a must-watch show for its fun, authentic and relatable story.

Bang Baaja Baaraat

Streaming on: YouTube

Yash Raj Films’ Bang Baaja Baaraat stars Angira Dhar and Ali Fazal in the lead roles. Yash Raj Films’ Bang Baaja Baaraat stars Angira Dhar and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

What happens when two families with completely different backgrounds meet at their children’s wedding for the first time? Complete chaos. YRF’s Y-Films’ romantic comedy Bang Baaja Baaraat is about Shahana (Angira Dhar) and Pawan (Ali Fazal) who decide to get married and invite their parents to bless them. Their relationship goes for a toss when both the parents put forward their varied demands. Sumeet Vyas, who has also written the dialogues of the Anand Tiwari directorial, steals the show when he appears as a DJ in one of the episodes. Watch it for a well-written script and an apt depiction of modern-day relationships.

Tripling

Streaming on: TVF, MX Player

Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar in Tripling. Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar in Tripling.

Tripling, starring Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar, raised the bar of Indian fictional web shows. With drama and comedy added in the right quantity, it is a pleasant binge watch. Written by Vyas and Akarsh Khurana, it revolves around the Sharma siblings, Chandan (Vyas), Chanchal (Gagroo) and Chitvan (Parashar) who take a road trip. The trio have unique personality traits, and it is interesting to watch them as it seems you are watching someone from your life. The second season of the web series released in 2019.

Official CEOgiri

Streaming on: Arre

While Sumeet Vyas appears only in one episode of Official CEOgiri season one, he essays the role of the protagonist in the second season of the show. He plays Dilawar Rana aka D Sir who is the CEO of a digital agency. He suffers from Social Anxiety Disorder and thus tries his best to not meet anyone. The plot of the series is written loosely, and most of the times it comes across as if you are watching a daily soap. But if you are a fan of Vyas, he won’t disappoint you.

RejctX

Streaming on: ZEE5

Goldie Behl’s RejectX features a group of students who form a rap band to express their angst. The show stars Sumeet Vyas as the vice-principal of a school and Kubbra Sait as a student counsellor. While the show begins on a good note, it loses steam and the mediocre performance by the cast, barring Sait and Vyas, is a major drawback.

Parchhayee

Streaming on: ZEE5

The web series is based on paranormal stories written by renowned author Ruskin Bond. Vyas stars in one of the episodes of the show. It also stars Farida Jalal, Sarah Jane Dias, Swanand Kirkire and others.

The Verdict – State vs Nanavati

Streaming on: AltBalaji, ZEE5

A poster of Sumeet Vyas from The Verdict- State vs Nanavati. A poster of Sumeet Vyas from The Verdict- State vs Nanavati.

The 10-episode web series is about the murder case of 1959 involving a decorated naval officer KM Nanavati who fired three bullets and shot dead businessman Prem Ahuja after learning about his extra-marital affair with his wife Sylvia. Sumeet Vyas is seen as maverick lawyer Ram Jethmalani. Manav Kaul plays the role of KM Nanavati. The show also stars Elli Avram, Saurabh Shukla, Angad Bedi, Kubbra Sait, Makarand Deshpande, Soni Razdan, Viraf Patel, Swanand Kirkire and Pooja Gor.

Official Bhootiyagiri

Streaming on: MX Player

This dramedy traces the out-of-the-ordinary life of Dilawar Rana, played by Sumeet Vyas who is offered a deal to stay out of jail, but on a condition: he must run a dodgy hotel owned by his family and make it profitable. The twist? The hotel is haunted, and Dilawar must go beyond mere mortals and emerge triumphant when pitted against ghosts. The series also features Eisha Chopra, Pranay Manchanda, Mohan Kapoor, Sujata Segal and others. This is one of those horror comedies, which doesn’t disappoint.

Wakaalat From Home

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Sumeet Vyas in Wakaalat From Home. Sumeet Vyas in Wakaalat From Home.

Wakaalat From Home is a 10-episode series shot completely during the lockdown on a zoom call. It features Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt in prominent roles. The web series revolves around a married couple, Sujin (Vyas) and Radhika (Singh), who have filed for a divorce. Owing to the lockdown, their court hearing moves to Zoom calls, where their respective lawyers, played by Sait and Dutt, take charge of the proceedings. What follows is a laugh riot and utter chaos.

Sumeet Vyas has also appeared in a few films like English Vinglish (ZEE5, Eros Now), Ribbon (Amazon Prime Video), Veere Di Wedding (ZEE5) and Made In China (Netflix).

