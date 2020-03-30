Streaming Guide: What to watch on March 30

Since going to the movies is not an option right now due to coronavirus outbreak, people are forced to stay inside and explore modes of entertainment available at home like streaming services.
Studios in the US have decided to either delay their films or have sent them directly to streaming services. Some films were prematurely pushed out of theaters. These are also now available to stream. So there is no dearth of content available if you are bored with old stuff and want new content to watch.
But with such a huge amount of content available on streaming services, there might be a little problem of parsing through all of it to find out what is worth watching. Here is where we come in.
Here are our recommendations on what to stream today.
Highlights
This animated series is Amazon's first original animated series. The show is a mix of sci-fi and human drama and the story follows Alma, who discovers she has time-traveling abilities after a near-death experience. How she uses her new found talents to find the truth about her father’s death is the rest of the plot.
Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Verma in lead roles, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal makes for a fun, easy watch. The romantic thriller was a box office upon its release and it rides on clever writing and performances. Click here to read the review.