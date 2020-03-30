Follow Us:
Monday, March 30, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Streaming Guide: What to watch on March 30

Watch movies, TV shows and web series online: Here are the web series and movies you should watch on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Voot among more.

Written by Antara Chakraborthy | Chennai | Updated: March 30, 2020 10:49:24 am
Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Since going to the movies is not an option right now due to coronavirus outbreak, people are forced to stay inside and explore modes of entertainment available at home like streaming services.

Studios in the US have decided to either delay their films or have sent them directly to streaming services. Some films were prematurely pushed out of theaters. These are also now available to stream. So there is no dearth of content available if you are bored with old stuff and want new content to watch.

But with such a huge amount of content available on streaming services, there might be a little problem of parsing through all of it to find out what is worth watching. Here is where we come in.

Streaming Guide: March 28 and 29 | March 26 and 27| March 24 and 25 | March 22 and 23 | March 20 and 21March 19 and 18  | March 17 | March 16  

Here are our recommendations on what to stream today.

Live Blog

Want to watch a TV show, web series or movie online? Check out our streaming guide.

Highlights

    10:49 (IST)30 Mar 2020
    Undone: Amazon Prime Video

    This animated series is Amazon's first original animated series. The show is a mix of sci-fi and human drama and the story follows Alma, who discovers she has time-traveling abilities after a near-death experience. How she uses her new found talents to find the truth about her father’s death is the rest of the plot.

     
     
     
    10:30 (IST)30 Mar 2020
    Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal: Netflix

    Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Verma in lead roles, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal makes for a fun, easy watch. The romantic thriller was a box office upon its release and it rides on clever writing and performances. Click here to read the review.

    Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video among more have reduced their video quality in order to offer a smooth viewing experience during the self-isolation period.

    Ken Florance, Vice-president, Content Delivery, Netflix, said in a statement, “Given the crisis, we’ve developed a way to reduce Netflix’s traffic on telecommunications networks by 25% while also maintaining the quality of our service. So consumers should continue to get the quality that comes with their plan - whether it’s Ultra-High, High or Standard Definition. We believe that this will provide significant relief to congested networks and will be deploying it in India for the next 30 days”.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd