Streaming Guide: Movies, web series and TV shows to watch on April 7

The streaming platforms are offering an interesting mix of movies and web series to keep the viewers entertained during lockdown. From releasing the latest movies like Angrezi Medium to the launch of Disney+, a lot is happening in the digital space.
While a lot of content is available for streaming, we plan to save your browsing time. We have recommendations for what you can watch during self-isolation.
Streaming Guide: April 5 and 6 | April 3 and 4 | April 1 and 2 | March 30 and 31 | March 28 and 29 | March 26 and 27| March 24 and 25 | March 22 and 23 | March 20 and 21 | March 19 and 18 | March 17 | March 16
In this blog, find everything worth watching on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5, MX Player and Voot Select.
The sequel to 2017 Stephen King adaptation It titled It: Chapter Two is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The horror drama stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean. Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs and Jeremy Ray Taylor reprise their roles from the first movie. Read more