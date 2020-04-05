Streaming Guide: Movies, web series and TV shows you should watch on April 5

Since millions of people are under lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, they have been watching TV shows and movies on their favourite streamers to pass time.
Here are the movies, web series and TV shows you should watch on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Voot.
With the launch of Disney+ as a section on Hotstar, the Fox-owned market leader in India, the market just got even more competitive. Now that Disney has acquired Fox, Hotstar is now owned by the House of Mouse. The service is now called Disney+ Hotstar.
Streaming Guide: April 3 and 4 | April 1 and 2 | March 30 and 31 | March 28 and 29 | March 26 and 27| March 24 and 25 | March 22 and 23 | March 20 and 21 | March 19 and 18 | March 17 | March 16
Brandon Routh's Big Boy Scout recieves a lot of flak, and sure enough, the film is not perfect. But as a Superman film, it is pretty damn good. If you love the superhero, you will certainly love it.
Pixar has great writers, and this is what makes them so awesome, not just their animation, which is also admittedly top notch. The stories of Pixar films tell profound things but in a playful way. While Toy Story humanised toys, Wall-E told a magical love story between… robots. Wall-E is easily one of the best movies Pixar has made.
Free Solo is an Oscar-winning documentary directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin and is based on a free solo climb of El Capitan by rock climber Alex Honnold. A thrilling and inspiring tale, Free Solo is a compulsive watch.