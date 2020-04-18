Follow Us:
Saturday, April 18, 2020
Streaming Guide: Web series and movies to watch on April 18

Here are the shows, movies and web series you should watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Voot among more.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2020 9:59:18 am
what to watch online Here’s what you can watch on streaming platforms on April 18.

With theaters shut down and no new episodes of television shows airing, the streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select and MX Player among more have upped their game. They have added new shows and movies to their content library to keep their subscribers entertained. So, everyone has a chance to explore new content and new genres while being locked up in their house.

Apart from the original content, the viewers are also getting to watch some new movies like Angrezi Medium, Bhoot, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Godzilla King of the Monsters, IT Chapter Two and Shikara.

With so much available to stream, we share our recommendations which you can watch or re-watch in the upcoming days of the lockdown.

Want to watch a web series or movie online? Check out our streaming guide.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Amazon Prime Video

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Manu Rishi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film’s plot revolves around the love story of two men who are trying to convince their family to accept their relationship. 

The digital platforms have not only emerged as a blessing for the viewers but also for the actors. Mirzapur actor Rasika Dugal shared with indianexpress.com, "It has given us a very big thing, which is the regularity of work. So, just the opportunity to be able to practice one’s craft for many days in a year is a boon and a blessing, I can only be grateful. And the fact that your work reaches a wider audience, it is a gratifying feeling.”

She added, "I didn’t really think that this (work on OTT platforms) was going to turn out like this. I didn’t know the digital space was going to become so big. I just responded instinctively to the scripts that I was being offered as they seemed very interesting projects. I think I got lucky. I don’t think I had a foresight into it or had a vision or a good strategy. For example, when Mirzapur was offered to me, I thought it was a great role to play. I hadn’t been offered anything even remotely similar to that before. I didn’t know that I was entering a space that is one day going to become a popular option.”

