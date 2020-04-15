Streaming Guide: Movies, series to watch on April 15

Here’s what you can watch on streaming platforms on April 15. Here’s what you can watch on streaming platforms on April 15.

Since the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, people staying at home have more time on their hands to stream movies, web series and TV shows. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, ZEE5, MXPlayer, Voot and Disney+ Hotstar among more have been adding new content to keep their users engaged.

New titles like Love Wedding Repeat, Panchayat, The Raikar Case, Maska and Tiger King have kept viewers hooked, and it looks like OTT platforms will continue to drop new content in the upcoming days. Since no films are releasing and even television channels are re-airing old shows, streaming platforms seem to be the only way you can consume new content.

Apart from original shows, OTT platforms are upping their game by adding recent movies to their collection. Recently, films like Angrezi Medium, Godzilla King of the Monsters, IT Chapter Two and Shikara among more started streaming online.