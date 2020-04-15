Streaming Guide: Movies, series to watch on April 15

Since the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, people staying at home have more time on their hands to stream movies, web series and TV shows. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, ZEE5, MXPlayer, Voot and Disney+ Hotstar among more have been adding new content to keep their users engaged.
New titles like Love Wedding Repeat, Panchayat, The Raikar Case, Maska and Tiger King have kept viewers hooked, and it looks like OTT platforms will continue to drop new content in the upcoming days. Since no films are releasing and even television channels are re-airing old shows, streaming platforms seem to be the only way you can consume new content.
Streaming Guide | April 12, 13 and 14 | April 10 and 11 | April 7, 8 and 9 | April 5 and 6 | April 3 and 4 | April 1 and 2 | March 30 and 31 | March 28 and 29 | March 26 and 27| March 24 and 25 | March 22 and 23 | March 20 and 21 | March 19 and 18 | March 17 | March 16
Apart from original shows, OTT platforms are upping their game by adding recent movies to their collection. Recently, films like Angrezi Medium, Godzilla King of the Monsters, IT Chapter Two and Shikara among more started streaming online.
All 31 seasons of The Simpsons, which is 678 episodes, are now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The long running animated sitcom first premiered in 1989 and has been a fan favourite ever since its premiere. The series is known for making weird predictions that bizarrely come true.
Starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, World Famous Lover is now streaming on Netflix. The film has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and also stars Raashi Khanna and Aishwarya Rajessh. Indianexpress.com's Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review of the film, "World Famous Lover is not a cheesy romantic story about a man hurting from inside and fighting to win back the love of his life. It is an indictment of the male gaze that fails to see the other side of the story: women." Read More.