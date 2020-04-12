Streaming Guide: Movies, TV shows and web series to watch on April 12

Here’s what you can watch on streaming platforms on April 12. Here’s what you can watch on streaming platforms on April 12.

If there is one industry that is benefiting from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, it is streaming. The traffic in streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, Quibi, Zee5, AltBalaji, Voot Select among others is surging these days.

Since going to the movies is not an option right now, what with all the theatres being closed under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are forced to stay inside and have to entertain themselves at home. Also, now there is a good chance the nationwide lockdown may extend for a couple more weeks.

Streaming Guide: April 10 and 11 | April 7, 8 and 9 | April 5 and 6 | April 3 and 4 | April 1 and 2 | March 30 and 31 | March 28 and 29 | March 26 and 27| March 24 and 25 | March 22 and 23 | March 20 and 21 | March 19 and 18 | March 17 | March 16

Despite the lockdown, new content is releasing almost every day on streamers. So even if you do not like what was already there, or have already enjoyed it, there is always something new to watch.