Friday, April 10, 2020
COVID19
Streaming Guide: Films, web series and shows to watch on April 10

Here are the web series and movies you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5, Voot Select and more.

Written by Antara Chakraborthy | Updated: April 10, 2020 11:01:12 am
Godzilla Godzilla: King of the Monsters is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

With cinema halls shut due to national lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, audiences are flocking to OTT platforms.

There isn’t any shortage of streaming platforms in India. While Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5, MX Player and Voot were already entertaining people in this period of self-isolation, the entry of Disney+ via Hotstar in India (Hotstar is now Disney+ Hotstar) is set to revitalize the OTT space.

In this blog, we help you find everything worth watching on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5, MX Player and Voot Select.

Want to watch a web series or movie online? Check out our streaming guide

11:01 (IST)10 Apr 2020
Portrait of a Lady on Fire: MUBI India

The French historical drama, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, starring Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel competed for the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The film is set in the  late 18th century and revolves around the forbidden affair between an aristocrat and a painter commissioned to paint her portrait.

Disney+ Hotstar provides over 250 superhero and animated films apart from more than a hundred series that include Disney+ Originals, along with Hotstar Specials.

Currently, apart from The Mandalorian and The Lion King, Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is topping the trends for Disney+ Hotstar.

