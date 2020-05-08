Streaming Guide: Web series, movies and TV shows to watch on May 8

The coronavirus pandemic does not seem to show any signs of tapering down anytime soon. In fact, in India the cases are piling up dead in the summer when it was supposed to diminish away to nothing.
We, then, once again turn to TV shows and movies that, at least for a while, allow us to take our minds away from all the unpleasantness.
Though, the theatres are closed and it does not seem like they will open in near future (several months, to be precise), streaming services are releasing content that they had produced before the outbreak. Thus far, there is no shortage of entertainment, at least of the indoor kind.
But with such a huge amount of content available on the aforementioned services, it might be a little problem of parsing through all of it to find out what is worth watching. Here is where we come in.
We share our recommendations which you can watch or re-watch in the upcoming days of the lockdown.
Martin Scorsese's adaptation of Dennis Lehane's novel of the same name is about two US Marshals played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo arriving on an island that houses a facility for criminally insane to investigate a disappearance of an inmate. The film is noted for its thwack of an ending that changes the way the viewer looks at the whole story, but it is otherwise a well-made film as well with stunning cinematography, performances, background score, writing and, of course, direction.
Adapted from Donna Tartt's Pulitzer-winning novel, The Goldfinch is about a young man Theodore Decker (Ansel Elgort) whose mother died in a museum bombing when he was 13 years old. The event changed his life and he became grief and guilt-ridden. He has only one tangible piece of hope in his life -- a painting of a goldfinch.
