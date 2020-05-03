Follow Us:
Sunday, May 03, 2020
COVID19
Streaming Guide: Movies, TV shows and web series to watch on May 3

Here are the shows and films you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2020 10:33:56 am
streaming guide Here’s what you can watch on streaming platforms today.

There is no hint as to when the current situation with COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown induced by it will cease. For now, it is expected to go on like this for at least several months until a vaccine is invented.

People are having to stay at home and amuse and cheer themselves up by watching TV, films and other content.

This unprecedented phase may change the very field of television and cinema as we know it — at least for the time being. Social distancing and maintaining minimal contact with each other to avoid the spread of infection may create lots of problems to make compelling television.

It is another matter that many actors may not be so willing to even come on the set due to fear of contracting the infection.

 

Want to watch a web series, movie or TV show online? Check out our streaming guide.

10:33 (IST)03 May 2020
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Amazon Prime Video

Fun for children, and a decent way to pass time for adults, Alvin and the Chipmunks is one of the better family movies.

10:08 (IST)03 May 2020
Kingdom: Netflix

At its core, Kingdom is a tale of the struggle for the throne, but the said struggle gets hampered by dead people getting resurrected because of a mysterious plant which also turns them into witless cannibals.

09:48 (IST)03 May 2020
A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood: Amazon Prime Video

Marielle Heller directorial A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood stars Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers, the creator and host of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

Warner Bros TV presidents Susan Rovner and Brett Paul hosted a conference call on Wednesday in which they outlined how they see the world of television transforming in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Susan said as quoted by Variety said, “Now we want to be really clear, no one is dictating that the Flash should now talk down bad guys from his bedroom via Zoom. That would be a terrible, terrible episode of ‘The Flash,’ but we are saying there are going to be very real challenges ahead, and it is not business as usual. We believe it’s going to be very hard to have big scenes with many extras, both because of social distancing and because of local rules of how many people can congregate at one time.”

