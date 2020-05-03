Streaming Guide: Movies, TV shows and web series to watch on May 3

Here’s what you can watch on streaming platforms today. Here’s what you can watch on streaming platforms today.

There is no hint as to when the current situation with COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown induced by it will cease. For now, it is expected to go on like this for at least several months until a vaccine is invented.

People are having to stay at home and amuse and cheer themselves up by watching TV, films and other content.

This unprecedented phase may change the very field of television and cinema as we know it — at least for the time being. Social distancing and maintaining minimal contact with each other to avoid the spread of infection may create lots of problems to make compelling television.

Streaming Guide | May 2 | April 27 and 28 | April 25 and 26 | April 22, 23 and 24 | April 19, 20 and 21 | April 18 | April 15, 16 and 17 | April 12, 13 and 14 | April 10 and 11 | April 7, 8 and 9 | April 5 and 6 | April 3 and 4 | April 1 and 2 | March 30 and 31 | March 28 and 29 | March 26 and 27| March 24 and 25 | March 22 and 23 | March 20 and 21 | March 19 and 18 | March 17 | March 16

It is another matter that many actors may not be so willing to even come on the set due to fear of contracting the infection.