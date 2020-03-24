Streaming Guide: Films and TV series to watch on March 24

In these unprecedented times of the coronavirus outbreak, more and more people are relying on the internet for entertainment. And they are not wrong as OTT platforms like Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Voot Select, Netflix and SonyLIV among others have a plethora of content to offer.
Be it web series, TV shows or the latest movies, the streaming sites have it all. In fact, in the times to come, more shows will be available for immediate consumption on these apps and sites.
In fact, Netflix alone has a great slate of upcoming Indian and international shows and films like Maska, Ozark Season 3, Ladies Up Season 1, The Occupant and Freud Season 1 among more.
The new and second season of Pushpavalli was recently released. And it is safe to say that the show takes stalking the one you are attracted to an altogether another creepy level. Shows stars Sumukhi Suresh and Manish Anand in the lead. Read more about the show here.
This David Tennant and Olivia Colman series was the epitome of gritty and grim. At the same time it was strangely emotional and evocative. An American remake by the name of Gracepoint couldn't match the excellent writing of the original. Read more about it here.
The Bluth family is an eccentric, insane type. And as the patriarch gets convicted for fraud, the responsibility to run the family business falls on Michael. How he takes up the challenge forms the rest of the show.
Korean romantic dramas have been the flavour of the season for a while now. Sweet and innocent, this series is a modern take on the tale of Cinderella. Oh, and the female lead is Parasite actor Park So-dam. Watch out for her winning act!
