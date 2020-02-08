Streaming Guide: Disha Patani movies

Disha Patani starrer Malang released on February 7. Disha Patani starrer Malang released on February 7.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who has films like Baaghi 2 and Bharat among more to her credit.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Streaming on: Hotstar, YouTube

The Neeraj Pandey directorial M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biopic on the former captain of Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It narrates the story of the most-loved cricketer from the days of Dhoni being a railway ticket checker to becoming the country’s best batsman and captain. Disha Patani plays Dhoni’s love interest in the film, and Kiara Advani plays the role of his wife Sakshi. If you are a fan of Dhoni and are missing him on the cricket field, stream M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story on Hotstar.

Kung Fu Yoga

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Disha Patani with Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. Disha Patani with Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga.

Starring Jackie Chan, Disha Patani, Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur, the action thriller Kung Fu Yoga has Chan playing a Chinese archaeologist in search of lost treasure. After watching the film, as we talked to the audience if they liked it, a female cinegoer told us, “I have watched a lot of bad films, but this was exceptionally bad.” Now, you decide for yourself if you really wish to watch it.

Baaghi 2

Streaming on: Hotstar

A sequel to 2016 film Baaghi, Baaghi 2 brought together the rumoured couple of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the action thriller had Prateik Babbar and Manoj Bajpayee playing the villains. It is a typical Bollywood masala entertainer packed with crackling chemistry between Disha and Tiger, power-packed stunts and high-octane action sequences.

Bharat

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is a remake of the South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is about a man’s search for his father and sister who were separated from him during the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947. Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi among others feature in pivotal roles in the movie.

