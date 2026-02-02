Stranger Things Tales from ’85 teaser: Eleven and gang uncover new mysteries in animated series

Blending nostalgia with fresh storytelling, Tales From ’85 introduces new creatures and deeper lore, expanding the Stranger Things mythology in ways that feel both familiar and spectacular.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 2, 2026
Stranger Things Tales from '85 teaserStranger Things Tales from '85 will stream on Netflix.
The creators of Stranger Things have unveiled the teaser for the upcoming animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, taking fans back in time. Set in the winter of 1985, the show returns to Hawkins—this time to explore an untold chapter from a universe audiences already know and love.

The teaser opens on an ominous note as Dustin warns, “Something from the Upside Down must have survived last year.” While the visuals initially echo moments familiar to fans from earlier seasons, particularly season three, the animated series promises to delve into mysteries that were never fully explored—revealing what was left unsaid, unseen, and lurking beneath the surface.

Unsurprisingly, the teaser quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media and discussion forums with enthusiastic reactions. One Reddit user wrote, “I’m looking forward to it. Seems a bit more like low stakes wacky fun, which the show has kind of lost over time. The VA are also pretty similar to the OG ones. Different enough to understand that it’s not the same people, but close enough for it not to be completely jarring.”

Watch Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 teaser here:

Another fan commented, “Ok, this looks promising, I will give it a watch bc im craving more st content!” while others chimed in with messages like, “Yeah I’m not letting the eternally depressed people ruin my fun. This looks fantastic! Can’t wait!”

Speaking about Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, showrunner Eric Robles told Tudum, “It’s like Hawkins Lab science meets Upside Down matter. When you put them together, those are the kinds of creatures we have in our world.”

Set to premiere on April 23, Tales From ’85 follows Eleven (Brooklyn Davey Norstedt), Mike (Luca Diaz), Will (Benjamin Plessala), Dustin (Braxton Quinney), Lucas (Elisha “EJ” Williams), and Max (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) during the winter following the closure of the Upside Down gate. With the town temporarily at peace, the group returns to a seemingly normal routine filled with Dungeons & Dragons sessions and snowball fights—until new threats emerge.

The additional voice cast includes Brett Gipson as Hopper, along with Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips in undisclosed roles.

Robles also serves as executive producer through Flying Bark Productions, alongside the Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt via Upside Down Pictures, Shawn Levy via 21 Laps, and Dan Cohen.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 premieres April 23, exclusively on Netflix.

Feb 02: Latest News
