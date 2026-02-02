Stranger Things Tales from ’85 teaser: Eleven and gang uncover new mysteries in animated series

The creators of Stranger Things have unveiled the teaser for the upcoming animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, taking fans back in time. Set in the winter of 1985, the show returns to Hawkins—this time to explore an untold chapter from a universe audiences already know and love.

The teaser opens on an ominous note as Dustin warns, “Something from the Upside Down must have survived last year.” While the visuals initially echo moments familiar to fans from earlier seasons, particularly season three, the animated series promises to delve into mysteries that were never fully explored—revealing what was left unsaid, unseen, and lurking beneath the surface.