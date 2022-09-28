Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin on facing racism from fans: ‘Why am I the least favourite, I’m on the same show…’

Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair on the hit Netflix show, recently opened up about how he faced racism by ‘fans’ at the beginning of the show. “It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid,” the actor said at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium on Sunday.

“My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven [Millie Bobby Brown],” the actor mentioned at the event. Caleb then went on to add that even today he realises sometimes people don’t support him and he doesn’t have as much followers on social media because of his skin colour.

“Even now some people don’t follow me or don’t support me because I’m Black. Sometimes overseas you feel the racism, you feel the bigotry. Sometimes it’s hard to talk about and for people to understand, but when I was younger it definitely affected me a lot. Why am I the least favorite? The least amount of followers? I’m on the same show as everybody from Season 1. My parents had to be like, ‘It’s a sad truth, but it’s because you’re the Black child on the show… Because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved,” the actor stated.

However, Caleb ended his session on a positive note as he said he doesn’t want to give hate back to the people who hate on him for reasons beyond his control: “I want to spread love.”