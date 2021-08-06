Stranger Things Season 4 will return in 2022 with a new monster, watch teaser

A closer look at Stranger Things 4 teaser gives us glimpses of some new footage. (Photos: Screengrabs/Netflix)

Eleven and her gang of friends are set to return with the fourth season of Stranger Things in 2022. Netflix made the announcement on Friday with a teaser, leaving fans excited about Duffer Brothers’ supernatural series.

The teaser gives us a recap of the shenanigans of its main characters – Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin and Max in the Upside Down, with classic shots of them taking on the demogorgons from its last three seasons.

A closer look at the teaser gives us glimpses of some new footage, presumably, from the upcoming fourth season. There’s an amusement park, a creepy old clock and a new monster too.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others. It revolves around a girl with psychokinetic abilities in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, and how she saves the neighbourhood from monsters who live in the Upside Down, an alternate dimension existing in parallel to the human world.

Also read | Stranger Things Season 4 teaser focuses on Eleven’s backstory

The third season of Stranger Things, which premiered in 2019, showed Jim Hopper sacrificing himself to save Joyce and the children at the giant gate that the Russians had surreptitiously built under Hawkins.

It was previously speculated that Stranger Things 4 will return by the end of 2021, but its production work got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, in February 2020, Netflix released a teaser hinting at the resurrection of Jim Hopper, played by Black Widow star David Harbour. In the clip titled From Russia With Love, we saw Hopper imprisoned and forced to work in a Russian wasteland called Kamchatka.