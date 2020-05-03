Stranger Things season 4 will be ‘a lot scarier’: Joe Keery

Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, said the new chapter will follow the tone set by the last installment. Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, said the new chapter will follow the tone set by the last installment.

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has teased that fans of the hit series should expect a much darker outing in the upcoming season four.

The actor, who plays Steve Harrington in the Netflix sci-fi show, said the new chapter will follow the tone set by the last installment.

“Oh man, it’s pretty amazing the Duffer brothers have really done it again. I think that this year and I know I say this every single year but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark,” Keery told Total Film magazine.

The 28-year-old actor also said that he would no longer be seen wearing his iconic Scoops Ahoy outfit from season three.

“I know that costume served its purpose and I’m glad to retire it,” Keery added.

Production on Stranger Things was put on hold last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keery’s co-star David Harbour recently revealed that the fourth season was eyeing for an early 2021 release before the shutdown.

