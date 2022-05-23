Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 trailer: Eleven and co gear up for a battle of the ages. Watch video

Streaming giant Netflix on Monday released the final trailer of their show Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. The first part of the fourth season releases on May 27, and ahead of the premiere, we get an exciting peek at the series.

Several months have passed since the deadly battle that took place at the Starcourt mall, and our favourite teen heroes are grappling with their lives at school and at Hawkins. Yes, this includes Eleven, who seems to have lost some of her powers after the deadly exchange at the mall.

While the trailer doesn’t reveal much, we do see Eleven having some flashbacks from the time she was at Hawkins lab, and Steve is seen fighting off some dangerous-looking Upside Down monsters, even as the world itself seems to have turned on its head. Literally, in this case.

The official synopsis of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 reads, “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 premieres this Friday.