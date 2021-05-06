Stranger Things Season 4 teaser focuses on Eleven’s backstory

Netflix on Thursday released a teaser of season four of its hit series Stranger Things. Going by the video, it looks like the upcoming season will focus more on Eleven’s backstory.

In the teaser, we see Eleven’s fellow test subjects in what seems to be Hawkins National Laboratory. It is followed by the entry of Dr. Martin Brenner aka Papa (Matthew Modine) who greets the children in the room. Towards the end of the teaser, the camera stops at a door with the number 11 on it, and Brenner is heard asking, “Are you listening, Eleven?”

Talking about Stranger Things Season 4, creators Matt and Ross Duffer had earlier said, “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’ (Hopper); he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbou, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others. The release date of season four of the popular Netflix show hasn’t been announced yet.