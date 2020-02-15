Stranger Things Season 4 teaser confirms Hopper is alive

There is no premiere date for Stranger Things season 4 yet. There is no premiere date for Stranger Things season 4 yet.

A teaser from Netflix’s uber popular horror and science fiction series Stranger Things Season 4 has confirmed that Jim Hopper, Hawkins’ chief of police, is alive and kicking. Though, not in a particularly ideal situation.

The clip, titled From Russia With Love…, reveals that he is imprisoned and forced to work in a Russian wasteland called Kamchatka.

The finale of the third season of Stranger Things seemingly showed Hopper sacrificing himself to save Joyce and the children at the giant gate that the Russians had surreptitiously built under Hawkins. The post-credit scene all but confirmed that he was indeed alive as the Russians talked of feeding the Demogorgon (also captive) but “not the American.”

According to Variety, the creators and showrunners, the Duffer Brothers, said, “We’re excited to officially confirm that production on ‘Stranger Things 4’ is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper. Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…”

They added, “Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more,” the Duffer brothers added. “In the meantime — pray for the American.”

There is no premiere date for Stranger Things season 4 yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd