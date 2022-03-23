Stranger Things 4’s new stills hint at a bigger enemy from Upside Down, Duffer Brothers say the season has ‘a horror movie vibe’

Stranger Things Season 4 is set to be bigger and scarier. Netflix on Wednesday released new stills from the upcoming installment of the show, and going by the photos, Eleven and her gang is set to face a new supernatural threat that’ll take the horror quotient several notches higher.

Stranger Things Season 3 ended with the kids battling the Mind Flayer, following which the group had to part ways. Eleven left Hawkins with the Byers on an emotional note. Season 4 is set six months after the horrifying incident at the Starcourt Mall.

The new stills show almost all the central characters of the Netflix series who are set to take on “a new and horrifying supernatural threat”. Jim Hopper, who was shown locked up in a Russian jail in the show’s previous teaser, will return too.

The synopsis of Stranger Things Season 4 reads, “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things will release its fourth season in two parts. While Volume 1 will premiere on May 27, Volume 2 will arrive on July 1.

Netflix had earlier revealed that Season 4 will be set in four different locations. And it looks like Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lukas, Max and other group members will fight the enemy from different corners to put an end to the Upside Down.

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer had earlier said the fourth season is “darker with a horror movie vibe”. On the podcast Present Company With Krista Smith, Ross said, “They (fans) will be happy when they see it. It’s very, very long, which is why it’s taking us a very long time.” The Duffer Brothers also hinted that several fan theories are “startlingly” accurate.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.