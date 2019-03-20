Stranger Things Season 3 trailer: There is a new demogorgon this season

The kids who once dressed up as ghostbusters in the little town of Hawkins, Indiana are in their teens now and as we see the trailer of the third season of Stranger things, we find out that these teenagers are ready to get out of their basement.

Netflix on Wednesday dropped the trailer for Stranger Things season 3 that is set to premiere on July 4. This season shows their life across one summer and it looks like the teenagers will have some real growing up to do. And even though they have fought demogorgons from the upside down, this time the monsters are bigger. To add to their worries, it looks like they will also have to fight a trained assassin.

The trailer does not give out much of the story for the season. This time, there are way too many characters to keep track of, but the mystery of the upside down still remains.

Watch the trailer of Stranger Things Season 3 here:

The gang of Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Will, Eleven and Max is back and so are Billy, Nancy, Jonathan and Steve. Jim Hopper and Joyce are here too and we can only hope that they can save the teenagers from the dangers of the upside down.

It is only at the end of the trailer that we get a glimpse of the monster of the season and by all accounts, this looks like a big challenge for Team Hawkins.

Stranger Things Season 3 premieres on July 4 on Netflix.