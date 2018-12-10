Stranger Things Season 3 teaser reveals episode titles

Netflix has released a teaser for horror web TV show Stranger Things Season 3. While there is no footage, we do know the names of all the eight episodes.

The theme music of the show plays in the background as the episode titles appear. The episodes are titled Suzie, Do You Copy?, The Mall Rats, The Case of the Missing Lifeguard, The Sauna Test, The Source, The Birthday, The Bite, and The Battle of Starcourt.

The titles tell us little in terms of the plot. Netflix had greenlit the show’s third season in December last year. Duffer brothers, the show’s creators, have said that Stranger Things will get at least four seasons in total.

Stranger Things follows a bunch of kids in a fictional town of Hawkins in the US state of Indiana. The story is inspired by the works of Stephen King and Steven Spielberg.

The world of Stranger Things is affected by creatures like the humanoid Demogorgons from an alternate dimension called the Upside Down, which can be accessed only through inter-dimensional gates. The primary antagonist of the series, The Mind Flayer, also lives in Upside Down.

The third season’s logline reads, “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues.”

Stranger Things season 3 comes out in 2019.