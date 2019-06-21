Stranger Things Season 3 trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and friends band together to battle the Upside Down monster

A much more menacing trailer of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 3 has been released by the makers. In the three-minute clip, we get a thorough glimpse of the kind of nastiness that awaits us this season.

The monsters of the Upside Down are back and this time, they mean business. A voice announces, “You let us in. And now you are going to have to let us stay.”

While Eleven and her gang of friends are still figuring out what went wrong with their plan to lock the Upside Down evil in, the grown-ups also come together to fight the ultimate battle against terror. However, this time the Upside Down creature plans to take a new host. The trailer hints that the said host might be Billy the lifeguard as his eyes gleam a little differently than usual.

Check out the final trailer of Stranger Things Season 3 here:

Guns, space suits, terrible green gooey liquid — the ingredients are all right there for another successful season. But it all depends on the execution.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things had first premiered on July 15, 2016. The show features an ensemble cast of Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Natalia Dyer among others.

The third season of Stranger Things will start streaming on Netflix from July 4.