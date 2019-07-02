Stranger Things: Everything that has happened so far

Netflix original series Stranger Things is all set to return for a third season. Created by the Duffer brothers, Stranger Things is a horror science-fiction show that first premiered on the streaming giant on July 15, 2016. The pilot and the episodes of the first season was received with much warmth by the audience. Ahead of the grand premiere of Stranger Things Season 3, here’s a quick recap of the events that have taken place so far in the two seasons of the show.

Season 1

The premise of the show is set like an 80s thriller. In the sleepy town of Hawkins, Indiana, nothing big ever happens. So, when one day a boy called Will goes missing, his mother Joyce raises a hue and cry to find her younger son. She approaches the cops, but they dismiss the case. However, one tired and beaten police officer by the name of Jim Hopper gets curious and together they make it a mission to find what is wrong.

On the other hand, the Hawkins Laboratory is experimenting with something that is at once groundbreaking and diabolical. The scientists therein have figured out a way to tear through the dimensions of space and time, only to discover that a parallel world called the ‘Upside Down’ exists inhabited by faceless, monstrous creatures.

Cut to the heroes of the show, Mike, Lucas and Dustin, who are playing a game of Dungeons and Dragons and are wondering about the disappearance of their fourth comrade, Will. Enter Eleven, an adolescent who has superpowers. But who is she and where did she come from? Turns out that Eleven’s powers are actually a result of the cruel experiments done on her in the Hawkins lab.

In the coming episodes, it is revealed that the missing child Will has actually been abducted by the Upside Down monster. The kids, Will’s mother Joyce, cop Hopper and Eleven join forces and manage to somehow retrieve Will, but at the cost of Eleven, who loses her life while battling the monster.

Season 2

A year has passed since the events of the first season in Hawkins. Mike is still mourning the loss of Eleven, and Will, after being rescued, has started getting flashbacks of Upside Down. A new girl arrives in school called Max and Lucas finds himself drawn to her.

Soon enough we are shown that Eleven is actually alive and has been ‘adopted’ by officer Jim Hopper. There is a whiff of teen romance in the air but the danger is never far away where the town of Hawkins is concerned. We eventually learn that the monsters of Upside Down have found their way back to the town. Will, Lucas, Mike, Dustin and Eleven team up once again, only this time they are joined by Lucas’ crush Max. A deadly fight ensues, but the children win in the armageddon of good and evil.

However, as the school dance begins, we are shown that the portal to the world of Upside Down was left open and the deadly creature Mind Flayer is back to impersonate someone new and cause a fresh outrage among the residents of Hawkins.

The show features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Natalia Dyer among others in significant roles.

Stranger Things Season 3 will start streaming on Netflix from July 4.