Stranger Things actor David Harbour teases a bigger season 4, and Hopper’s Gandalf-style resurrection

David Harbour has begun hyping up the long expected return of Netflix’s science fiction horrror series Stranger Things. He said that his character Chief Hopper, Hawkins’ chief of police, will return to the show in the style of Gandalf the Grey from The Lord of the Rings.

He also teased a bigger season. While speaking to Collider, Harbour said, “I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we’re bigger. We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.”

He added, “I can talk about Hopper. I guess I say this about a lot of seasons, but it’s my favorite season, in the sense that he’s at his purest, he’s at his most vulnerable, in a sense. He’s been, as we’ve seen, he’s in this Russian prison, so we get to reinvent him in a sense. He gets to have a rebirth from what he had become, and we’d always sort of planned this almost resurrection of you have Gandalf dies, Galdalf the Grey re-emerge, and I’m really interested in this resurgence of him. We get to explore a lot of threads in his life that have merely been hinted at that we get to see a lot more of. And there’s some real surprises that you know nothing about that will start to come out in this and play big as the series goes on.”

The finale of the third season of Stranger Things seemingly showed Hopper sacrificing himself to save Joyce and the children at the giant gate that the Russians had surreptitiously built under Hawkins.

But a teaser for season 4 confirmed he is alive.

Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers, also stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbou, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others.