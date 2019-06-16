Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo to host Netflix prank show

Stranger Things breakout star Gaten Matarazzo has been roped in by Netflix to host a prank show.

The young actor will also serve as an executive producer on the show.

According to Deadline, the eight-episode show titled Prank Encounters, is set to premiere later in 2019.

Netflix describes the series as a “terrifying and hilarious prank show” that takes two complete strangers who each think they are starting their first day at a new job until their paths cross and their part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.

Matarazzo essays the role of Dustin on Stranger Things. The show’s third season premieres on July 4 and is set in the summer of 1985. It will feature a terrifying new creature.