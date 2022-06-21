Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: Eleven and gang face uphill battle as Vecna goes on a rampage

Vecna is out in the real world to unleash mayhem on Hawkins and the gang. No, it’s not going to be easy for Eleven to defeat the big one from the Upside Down. Going by the trailer of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, we can expect Vecna to unleash more horror and bloodshed this time.

In the trailer, we hear Will saying, “He’s not going to stop. Not until he’s taken everyone.” He isn’t wrong. The trailer suggests that despite the gang trying to take down the main villain from different corners, things might not turn out as we expect. The trailer begins with Doctor Brenner warning Eleven about the repercussions of fighting Vecna. She isn’t ready. She isn’t a “superhero” yet. But Eleven refuses to budge as her friends need her.

From Nancy coming face-to-face with Vecna and Max entering the old Creel house to the Russians joining forces with Hopper and Joyce to nab the Demogorgon on the loose and Steve and his group entering the Upside Down, there’s a lot of action and suspense in store for us.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 takes the story forward from its previous part, which ended with Vecna’s revelation that he’s none other than Henry Creel aka One. Mike, Will, Jonathan and Argyle are heading towards project Nina. In the meantime, Hopper finally reunited with Joyce and Murray, and Nancy, Robin, Steve and Eddie, and Dustin, Max, Lucas and Erica are figuring out how to end Vecna’s curse.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will release on Netflix on July 1.