Stranger Things 4 finale: What to expect, who will die, fan theories and more

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is going to be bloodier, more action packed and thrilling. That’s the least fans are expecting from the last two episodes of the supernatural show that’s set to premiere its season finale on Friday.

Stranger Things is set in the fictional town of Hawkins. Hawkins houses a laboratory run by the United States Department of Energy that secretly performs paranormal and supernatural experiments on human test subjects. The lab creates a portal to an alternate dimension – Upside Down, but things go wrong and demons like Demogorgons and Mind Flayer start impacting life at Hawkins.

A group of nerdy school kids discover the existence of Upside Down. Also, a psychokinetic girl called Eleven escapes from the laboratory and joins the group to find one of their missing friends who gets trapped in Upside Down.

Story so far

Season four saw the kids, now teenagers, trying to come to terms with life without each other. They had to disperse following the events of season 3 which ended with their fight with Mind Flayer at the Starcourt Mall. Eleven, who lost her powers while taking down Mind Flayer, moved to California with the Byers, including Will, Joyce and Jonathan. Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Max are still at Hawkins. Mike visits Eleven during vacations only to realise she’s been a victim of bullying at school all this while. Max, on the other hand, is dealing with depression following the death of her stepbrother Billy at the end of the third season. She also becomes the target of new supervillain Vecna’s curse. She enters the Mind Lair, an imaginary location existing in Vecna’s mind, and is saved by her friends by playing her favourite song.

Max gets possessed by Vecna in Stranger Things 2 Volume 1. (Photo: Netflix) Max gets possessed by Vecna in Stranger Things 2 Volume 1. (Photo: Netflix)

Supporting characters like Steven, Nancy and Robin are also moving on like typical adolescents. It turns out that Jim Hopper, who many expected to have been killed in season three, is alive and imprisoned in a Russian jail.

Joyce and Murray set out from California to free Hopper from Kamchatka in Russia, and Eleven is taken away by her Papa, Doctor Brenner, to help her get back her lost powers. She’s at an undisclosed location called project Nina, where she’s made to revisit the horrors of her childhood. As she digs deeper into her past memories which got erased with time, she becomes aware of another human subject – One, who helped her flee. But Eleven eventually realises that he’s Henry Creel, who killed his family as a child. He was overpowered by Eleven, and the colliding power of both of them lead to the opening up of a new portal and the creation of Upside Down. Thus, One is Vecna, the ruler of the alternate dimension.

Vecna has turned out to be the ultimate villain of Stranger Things. (Photo: Netflix) Vecna has turned out to be the ultimate villain of Stranger Things. (Photo: Netflix)

What to expect

Vecna is expected to unleash mayhem on Hawkins to teach Eleven a lesson. In the trailer of Stranger Things 4’s final two episodes, we saw Eleven hell-bent on challenging Vecna, even as her Papa tells her she isn’t ready yet. Will, Mike, Jonathan and Argyle, meanwhile, are headed to Nevada to get Eleven out of the Nina project.

Hopper and Joyce have reunited in Russia with Murray and fellow inmate, Enzo. Going ahead, the team will have to face the remaining jail inmates, and the captive Demogorgon. Only then, can they think about joining Eleven against Vecna.

Stranger Things 4 saw major characters reuniting to take down Vecna. Stranger Things 4 saw major characters reuniting to take down Vecna.

After Steve slips into the Mind Lair, forcing his friends Nancy, Robin and Eddie to save him and return back to the main side, the group joins Dustin, Lucas, Max and Priah who help rescue them. But, just at the end of the season’s part one, Nancy gets trapped after getting caught by Vecna. The second part’s trailer, however, showed her back with her gang, so we assume her friends will help her find her way out, by playing her favourite song.

It is expected that Steve and Nancy will willingly enter the Mind Lair to lay a trap, as Max, who is still recovering from Vecna’s curse, will set out to find some loose end in the Creel house with Lucas and Priah.

David Harbour plays Jim Hopper, while Winona Ryder plays Joyce Byers in Stranger Things. (Photo: Netflix) David Harbour plays Jim Hopper, while Winona Ryder plays Joyce Byers in Stranger Things. (Photo: Netflix)

Fan theories

The three groups are gearing up to attack Vecna from all sides. And, fan theories suggest there will be some deaths and heartbreaks. Some fans claim that Steven, who emerged as a hero-figure for Dustin and others, will die, leaving the group seething with revenge. There are also speculations that not Steve, but Eddie will be killed off, considering he has time and again spoken about running away, even during a game of Dungeons & Dragons. In one shot in the trailer, Eddie is playing Nancy’s favourite song on the guitar. So, this might be to pull out Nancy from Upside Down.

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower plays Henry Creel/One aka Vecna in Stranger Things 4. (Photo: Netflix) Actor Jamie Campbell Bower plays Henry Creel/One aka Vecna in Stranger Things 4. (Photo: Netflix)

Many also speculate that Eleven got her extreme powers from Vecna as Henry was in the lab along with Eleven’s mother. But, point of contradiction here is, Terry was in a relationship with a man named Andrew Rich, who died in the Vietnam War.

Many fans also wish to see Will coming out completely. Will hinted at having feelings for Mike when he drew a painting for him. His truth is just round the corner, and we only hope the Duffer Brothers make that happen this time.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will release on Netflix on July 1.