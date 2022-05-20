Stranger Things 4 showrunners call it their ‘Game of Thrones season’: ‘Goal was to make this the scariest season’

Stranger Things is set to return with its fourth season on Netflix. And considering how the latest season of the show is bigger and spread across locations, its showrunners Duffer Brothers have called it their “Game of Thrones season.”

Talking about the major locations of Stranger Things Season 4, Matt Duffer, one half of the director duo, said in a statement, “We have Hawkins, of course, as always, but then on top of that we have California and Russia. We have storylines in those three major locations, and each has a very distinct feel and look. And all these storylines, disparate as they are, do end up, eventually and inevitably, coming together. It’s a very unique season.”

Stranger Things Season 3 ended with the kids battling the Mind Flayer, following which the group had to part ways. Eleven left Hawkins with the Byers on an emotional note. Season 4 is set six months after the horrifying incident at the Starcourt Mall. Jim Hopper, who is locked up in a Russian jail, will return too.

Ross Duffer said, “We had a lot of fun with the fact that Season Three was set in summer, and it was really technicolor and bright and very poppy. We saw it as our summer blockbuster, but it had one of the darker endings with Hopper being gone and our group splitting up. We continue with that darkness this season.”

In Stranger Things Season 4 trailer, we saw the group getting challenged by “a new and horrifying supernatural threat”. We are told that there’s a war coming, and we’re back to the terrors of the Upside Down.

According to Ross Duffer, the new season will unravel the mystery behind the Upside Down and “what this evil force that’s been threatening Hawkins all these years really wants”. He said season 4 will answer several fan questions.

“It’s about dread, and it’s also about revelations. We have so many ideas that we accumulate over the years, and this season it feels like we’re finally bringing almost all of them to life. We learn more this season than we ever have about our mythology…. The tone is certainly darker than it’s been. The goal was to make this the scariest season yet,” Ross said.

Stranger Things will release its fourth season in two parts. While Volume 1 will premiere on May 27, Volume 2 will arrive on July 1.