Stranger Things 4 to release in two parts; Netflix reveals new posters: ‘We are hurtling towards our finale’

The creators of Stranger Things, The Duffer Brothers, on Thursday, shared a long note along with a big announcement on social media that the Netflix show’s much-awaited season four is round the corner. Matt and Ross Duffer shared that the new season will release in two parts, and its next season five will be its finale.

The Duffer Brothers revealed that Stranger Things season 4 part 1 will arrive on May 27, while its part 2 will land on July 1. “Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you,” an excerpt from Matt and Ross’ note read.

Also read | Stranger Things Season 4 will return in 2022 with a new monster, watch teaser

uoos noʎ ǝǝs pic.twitter.com/pJ71dRgmo1 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

The makers also released a fresh set of posters that have piqued our interest to know more about what lies ahead for Jim Hopper, Eleven and the gang. We saw that season three ended with Hopper making a big sacrifice along with Eleven leaving Hawkins with Will Byers and his family to start afresh at a new place, away from the supernatural happenings at their hometown, mainly the attacks of demogorgons.

Every ending has a beginning. Vol. 1 is coming May 27. Vol. 2 is coming July 1. pic.twitter.com/nw8IYqQzil — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

The latest posters hint that Hopper, who was shown locked up in Russian jail will now recollect his band hinting that the new season might be set outside the USA. As written by The Duffer Brothers, “We hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Here’s the full note posted by Matt and Ross Duffer, popularly known as The Duffer Brothers:

“Hi nerds! Do you copy? It’s been a little while. With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes. Volume One will release on May 27th; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1st. So that’s the good news. It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever. It’s also the beginning of the end. Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last. There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross.”

Stranger Things 4 will bring back actors David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer and others.