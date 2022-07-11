Stranger Things 4: Joseph Quinn recreates Eddie’s concert moment amid Noah Schnapp-Doja Cat feud. Watch

Actor Joseph Quinn just did it again, this time for his fans. He picked the guitar and strummed like his Stranger Things season 4 character Eddie Munson. Joseph shot to fame soon after the horror-supernatural show premiered its season finale on Netflix recently. And fans haven’t kept calm ever since his Eddie performed the epic Metallica concert on “Master of Puppets” in a crucial sequence of the show.

The Twitter handle of Stranger Writers posted a video where Joseph is seen practicing the iconic Metallica number on an electric guitar, matching notes with the original. “Practice makes perfect” read the caption.

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfp — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 10, 2022

Joseph Quinn joined the cast of Stranger Things’ fourth season this year as Eddie Munson, the leader of the Hellfire Club, the official D&D club of Hawkins High School, and an electric guitar player in his band Corroded Coffin. From a coward to proving his bravery to save his town from Vecna’s curse, Eddie’s character graph is quite remarkable in the show.

Amid a plan to take down the main villain Vecna, he performs the aforementioned concert moment to distract Demobats in the Upside Down. His nearly 3-minute performance has received a lot of audience adulation, also because the act left many emotional about their ever favourite legendary heavy metal band, Metallica.

And while fans continue to go gaga over Joseph Quinn for playing Eddie to the T, the actor also got an admirer in singer-rapper Doja Cat. However, things have not gone smoothly at this end. Doja’s one particular chat with another Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, has gone out of proportion.

It all started when Doja Cat claimed that Noah leaked their private chat on social media. The chat was with regard to Joseph and how she expressed desire to ‘hit up’ with him. Noah posted a TikTok video with screenshots of Doja’s texts that read, “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu (hit me up)? Wait no. Does he have a gf (girl friend)?”

Doja Cat took offense of Noah Schnapp leaking their chats on social media. (Photos: AP/File and Netflix) Doja Cat took offense of Noah Schnapp leaking their chats on social media. (Photos: AP/File and Netflix)

While Noah asked her to get in touch with Joseph on his DMs, she said he isn’t on Instagram. Noah even passed on Joseph’s account details to her. The particular TikTok went viral in no time, infuriating Doja who called Noah a ‘snake’. She said in a live TikTok video, “I think to be fair, let’s try to be chill about it. To be fair this is like a kid. Like Noah is like, I don’t know how old he is, but there’s no way he’s over like 21. When you’re that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s**t. I’m just trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**king f**k up relationships with people, you make mistakes. (sic).”

A screenshot from Noah Schnapp’s TikTok video and how Doja Cat reacted to it. A screenshot from Noah Schnapp’s TikTok video and how Doja Cat reacted to it.

She added, “But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake sh*t that’s like weasel s—. I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition, like I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is? (sic)”

Doja Cat had previously tweeted about Joseph Quinn. She wrote, “Joseph Quinn fine as sh*t.” Stranger Things season 4 is streaming on Netflix.