Stranger Things 4: Here’s how Jamie Campbell Bower turned into Vecna, watch video

Stranger Things Season 4 has finally revealed how the Upside Down was created, and the main villain of the show. No, it isn’t the Mind Flayer or the Demogorgon. It is Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. The social media handle of Stranger Things on Wednesday released a video, where we see how a lanky looking Jamie turns into the demon from the other side.

The man behind turning Jamie into Vecna is renowned prosthetic artiste Barrie Gower, known for his work in Game of Thrones, No Time to Die and Chernobyl. In Stranger Things, he also did the prosthetic makeup for Jim Hopper and Victor Creel, a glimpse of which he shared on his Instagram handle.

Throughout the fourth season of Stranger Things, the audience was made to believe that Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrayed One, a confidante of Eleven inside Doctor Brenner’s laboratory, was also a captive. But eventually it turned out that One was indeed Henry Creel, who became a victim of Vecna.

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 ended with a huge revelation that Henry was actually Vecna himself, and it was Eleven who created him.

Netflix on Tuesday released the first look stills from the last two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4, which will premiere on July 1. The final chapters will see all three groups in Hawkins, California and Russia joining forces against a common enemy.