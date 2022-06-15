scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Stranger Things 4: Here’s how Jamie Campbell Bower turned into Vecna, watch video

Stranger Things 4 makers released a video that shows how actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who also plays One/Henry Creel, get into the skin of its main villain Vecna.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
Updated: June 15, 2022 9:57:39 pm
vecna stranger things actor Jamie Campbell BowerActor Jamie Campbell Bower plays supervillain Vecna aka One/Henry Creel in Stranger Things. (Photos: Netflix)

Stranger Things Season 4 has finally revealed how the Upside Down was created, and the main villain of the show. No, it isn’t the Mind Flayer or the Demogorgon. It is Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. The social media handle of Stranger Things on Wednesday released a video, where we see how a lanky looking Jamie turns into the demon from the other side.

The man behind turning Jamie into Vecna is renowned prosthetic artiste Barrie Gower, known for his work in Game of Thrones, No Time to Die and Chernobyl. In Stranger Things, he also did the prosthetic makeup for Jim Hopper and Victor Creel, a glimpse of which he shared on his Instagram handle.

Also read |Stranger Things 4 showrunners call it their ‘Game of Thrones season’: ‘Goal was to make this the scariest season’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barrie Gower (@barriegower)

Also see |Stranger Things 4 Vol 2: First-look stills hint at an intense season finale

Throughout the fourth season of Stranger Things, the audience was made to believe that Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrayed One, a confidante of Eleven inside Doctor Brenner’s laboratory, was also a captive. But eventually it turned out that One was indeed Henry Creel, who became a victim of Vecna.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barrie Gower (@barriegower)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barrie Gower (@barriegower)

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 ended with a huge revelation that Henry was actually Vecna himself, and it was Eleven who created him.

Also read |Stranger Things 4 breaks Netflix’s viewership record

Netflix on Tuesday released the first look stills from the last two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4, which will premiere on July 1. The final chapters will see all three groups in Hawkins, California and Russia joining forces against a common enemy.

