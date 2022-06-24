scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

David Harbour calls Stranger Things 4 finale a ‘masterpiece’, says ‘you’ll be blown away’

Fans have lavished praise on the new season of Stranger Things, which four weeks after its release remains in the top spot on Netflix's English TV List.

By: Reuters | London |
June 24, 2022 9:48:15 pm
stranger things jim hopper david harbourDavid Harbour plays one of the central characters of Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. (Photo: Instagram/David Harbour)

For fans eagerly awaiting the season four finale of hit Netflix show Stranger Things, cast member David Harbour has a clear message: “You’ll be blown away.”

The sci-fi drama, set in the 1980s, returned in late May with a first volume of episodes showing a new supernatural horror emerging from the Upside Down alternate dimension and besetting the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins.

Also watch |Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: Eleven and gang face uphill battle as Vecna goes on a rampage

Fans have lavished praise on the new season, which four weeks after its release remains in the top spot on Netflix’s English TV List with 102.26 million hours viewed, according to the streaming platform.

The last two episodes, with a finale running at more than two hours, are released on July 1.

“If you’ve enjoyed season four up until this point, get ready because the (last two episodes) are the best thing that makes what you’ve seen look like chump change compared to it,” Harbour, who plays fan favourite character Hopper, told Reuters.

“It’s a masterpiece, it’s beautiful, it’s epic… but it’s also on a scale and a scope that almost gets silly and it’s like wondrous, almost manga-esque… You’re going to be blown away.”

Harbour, who said season five would start filming next year, is currently in London for new play Mad House, a dark comedy part inspired by his own experiences with mental illness.

Like his young co-stars, Stranger Things has catapulted him into the global spotlight since premiering in 2016.

“It’s a zeitgeist. I’ve never been a part of anything like this but it has been seven years of this, so I’ve gotten used to what it means and my place in it,” he said.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
More Premium Stories >>
Also watch |Stranger Things 4: Here’s how actor Jamie Campbell Bower turned into villain Vecna

“It’s very gratifying to be a part of something that’s touched…so many young people…I always thought I’d maybe have some career of art films that would maybe appeal to old people and suddenly…I can’t walk past a middle school without being harassed so it’s a very strange thing for me to be a part of.”

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera
All the looks from Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor-starrer SHAMSHERA
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement