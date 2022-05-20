scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
Stranger Things 4 opening sequence shows Eleven’s madness, hints at a bloody season

Fans can expect a bloody, spooky and thrilling season four of Stranger Things. Netflix revealed that the supernatural show will have seven episodes in its Volume 1 and two episodes in Volume 2.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
May 20, 2022 10:11:30 pm
stranger things 4 opening eight minutesStranger Things 4 kicks of on a bloody note.

Netflix on Friday surprised fans by dropping the first eight minutes of its much-awaited Stranger Things Season 4. And as expected, it’s tense and bloody, raising expectations from the season. The footage focuses on Doctor Martin Brenner and his experiments at the Hawkins National Laboratories.

Set in 1979, the eight-minute footage begins with Brenner’s daily morning routine and the way he kept his test subjects at the laboratory, most of them unaware about the doctor’s intentions.

Also read |Stranger Things 4 showrunners call it their ‘Game of Thrones season’: ‘Goal was to make this the scariest season’

Doctor Martin Brenner conducts his routine tests on an inmate named Ten, who has the power to see things which aren’t in front of his eyes. The doctor asks him to find out what one of his colleagues is up to. Ten reveals she’s experimenting on Six. He eventually gets a vision of the duo screaming and dying due to something.

Watch the first eight minutes of Stranger Things 4:

The high point of the sequence is when Brenner starts hearing noises and people shouting in his laboratory. Soon, the door of his room breaks open and hits him. When he gains consciousness, we expect it is either an attack by a Demogorgon or some external force. But, Eleven appears to reveal it is she who’s behind the killing of every individual in the lab. With blood splattered on the walls and Eleven’s clothes, she leaves us wondering whether she’s unable to contain her power or has attacked the lab knowingly.

The footage reveals Eleven’s backstory and hints at how she escaped the clutches of Doctor Brenner. As a test subject, Eleven was trained to make contact with the Demogorgon, and she opened the portal to the Upside Down, unleashing mayhem on Hawkins.

Also watch |Varun Dhawan gives a tour of his house, channels Upside-Down horrors in new Stranger Things 4 promo video. Watch

Stranger Things Season 4 will have Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Kreery and Sadie Sink reprising their roles.

The first part of the series will drop on Netflix on May 27 and Vol. 2 of the fourth season will release on July 1.

