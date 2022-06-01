scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

Stranger Things 4 breaks Netflix’s viewership record with its premiere

According to Netflix's newly released Top 10 rankings, Stranger Things Season 4 was viewed for 287 million hours during the week of May 23-30, landing in the No. 1 position following its premiere on May 27.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
June 1, 2022 5:50:40 pm
Stranger Things 4Stranger Things 4 is streaming on Netflix.

Stranger Things Season four Volume one has become the most viewed English-language series on Netflix by breaking the record for the biggest ever premiere weekend of Bridgerton 2.

The sci-fi series, created by the Duffer Brothers, returned to the streamer after a gap of three years with seven episodes. The second volume is set to release on July 1 with two episodes.

According to Netflix’s newly released Top 10 rankings, Season four of the Duffer Brothers’ hit sci-fi series was viewed for 287 million hours during the week of May 23-30, landing in the No. 1 position following its premiere on May 27, reported Variety.

All four seasons of Stranger Things made it back into Netflix’s Top 5 titles for the week of May 23-30. Taking the No. 3 spot with 28 million hours viewed was Season 1 of Stranger Things, which first crept back into the Top 10 last week as fans rewatched the series in preparation for Season 4. Season 3 followed right behind in fourth place with 24.2 million hours, followed by Season 2 in fifth place with 22.2 million hours.

Best of Express Premium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic yearPremium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic year
Explained: Reading GDP growth dataPremium
Explained: Reading GDP growth data
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US childrenPremium
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US children
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake upPremium
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake up
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 review: Netflix’s horror series is both fun and frustrating

Bridgerton Season 2 was viewed for 193 million hours over its debut weekend, which occurred during the week of March 21-27. That impressive three-day viewership was a record-breaker for the streamer, with Bridgerton Season 2 becoming the most-watched Netflix English-language TV title in its premiere weekend in Netflix history.

Stranger Things 4 now holds that title by breaking the previous record by nearly 50 per cent. The series, which first premiered on the streamer in 2016, has already been renewed for its fifth and final season.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

‘The music has stopped: Singer KK passes away in Kolkata, fans pay tribute
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement