Liked Stranger Things? Here’s what you should watch next

The hype surrounding Netflix’s original series Stranger Things refuses to die down. The latest season of the show offers both thrills and chills in good measure. However, if you have binged Stranger Things and are upset that the drama is over, then fret not, as we are here with five wonderful shows that will keep you sated till a new season of The Duffer Brothers show is announced.

The Society

The Society is an original Netflix show that first premiered on the streaming giant on May 10. The American teenage thriller features Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan and Kristine Froseth among others in significant parts.

The Society is one of the most exciting projects to have been launched by Netflix in the recent past. It might not have received coverage unlike other Netflix shows, but The Society presents a new concept in terms of its narrative. In a regular town of Connecticut, all the adults have gone missing and no one really knows why. The remaining teenagers band together to find out the solution, and of course, their missing parents. The million dollars question is, will they succeed?

The Society has been renewed for a second season.

The Leftovers

This one is sadly over. But if you are not familiar with it, then you are in for a ride full of surprises involving supernatural elements and hard-to-figure-out mysteries. The series begins with a global-level disappearance which results in wiping out two per cent of the world’s entire population. The show features an impressive ensemble cast of Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Eccleston, Liv Tyler, Chris Zylka, Margaret Qualley, Coon, Ann Dowd and Regina King among others.

It is currently available for streaming on Hotstar.

Sense8

This Netflix series has everything going for it — a mix of science fiction, supernatural and your dose of what else but that often coveted thrill? Created by The Wachowskis (popular for helming The Matrix movies), Sense8’s main plotline revolves around eight strangers who are borne by a woman called Angelica. These eight are emotionally and mentally connected and their adventures form the crux of the story. It has two seasons and a special 2.5-hour series finale.

Veronica Mars

Kristen Bell starrer Veronica Mars does not really involve the supernatural but it is still high on mystery, for those of you who are interested. It is an engaging story of a teenager and a student who moonlights as a private investigator. It has sufficient Nancy Drew vibes and doesn’t indulge too much in the silly like most American teenage shows.

Veronica Mars is available for streaming on Hotstar.

The X Files

Created by Chris Carter, this show resulted in the stardom of its lead actors — David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. This one might be heavy to binge watch as it spans ten seasons and consists of 208 episodes.

FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully form an unlikely pair as Mulder is someone who believes in ETs and supernatural beings while Dana is a medical doctor who attempts to rationalise everything she encounters. The two primarily investigate cases with a paranormal angle and their misadventures form the storyline.