Stranger Things 3 will explore Jim and Eleven relationship: Millie Bobby Brown

Actor Millie Bobby Brown believes the upcoming season three of hit Netflix show Stranger Things will continue to explore the complex father-daughter relationship between her character Eleven and David Harbour’s Jim Hopper.

Brown broke out with the Duffers Brother-created show in 2016, playing the role of Eleven, a young girl with psychokinetic abilities.

Although, Eleven spends most of her time with other teenage characters in the show, the 15-year-old actor believes her relationship with Hopper, a father figure to her, is now progressing to the next level.

“Hopper and Eleven this season really resemble what me and my dad are. You know, just a real father daughter relationship, something that is extremely raw, emotional and yet normal. I mean, he just adopted her last season,” the actor said in an interview.

Brown was all praise for 44-year-old Harbour, who essays the role of Hopper, the police chief of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

“David Harbour is just like one of my favourite people. He’s so incredibly talented and I learned something new from him every day. And he deserves every award on this planet to be awarded. What he does on the screen is magical and something that I never do,” she said in a group interview.

“He is really someone I look up to. He’s truly an inspiration as an actor, and he’s experienced so many different things. I’m constantly in awe of what he accomplishes on screen,” she added.

Recently, Harbour had also talked about the upcoming third season, where he had said the show will explore the dynamic between Jim and Eleven, and how it is changing now that she is growing up.

“His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that’s scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he’s going to have to deal with,” Harbour said at MCM Comic-Con.

Created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the series also features Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnappy, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.

Stranger Things 3 will launch on Netflix on July 4.