Stranger Things 3 actor Maya Hawke: My parents are wonderful and supportive

Maya Hawke, who recently starred as Robin in the third season of Stranger Things, has praised her parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, for their support. In an interview with SiriusXM, the 21-year-old actor said, “My parents are wonderful and really supportive and have given me a lot. And they both loved the show.”

Maya added that her parents are honest about their opinion about her work. She said, “They don’t b.s. me. They’re pretty rigorous in terms of their commentary when they like something or don’t.”

Ethan Hawke took to Instagram to compliment his daughter on her performance in the show. Sharing a teaser of her character, Ethan wrote, “Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard.”

He added, “I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing. #StrangerThings.”

Meanwhile, Stranger Things season 3 is the best reviewed season of the show yet. It holds a 96 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, heartbreaking, and sometimes scary, Stranger Things acts as an addictive homage to Spielberg films and vintage 1980s television.”