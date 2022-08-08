‘Stole Aishwarya Rai from Guru film sets’: Abhishek Bachchan responds as he is accused of stealing props from sets

Actor Abhishek Bachchan joked about his love story with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Riteish Deshmukh’s show, Case Toh Banta Hai. In the new trailer for the comedy show, Abhishek was accused of taking props from the films back home, to which, the junior Bachchan had a hilarious response.

In the trailer, Riteish said, ‘sets se kaafi props chura lete hai.’ He then added, “Guru ke sets pe unhone…’; the trailer then cuts to Abhishek saying, “Heroine ko chura lia (stole the heroine – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).” Abhishek and Aishwarya had fallen in love on the sets of Guru and had tied the knot shortly after in 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2012.

Talking about proposing to Aushwarya, Abhishek had told Oprah Winfrey in an interview, “I was filming in New York for a movie, and I used to stand on my balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day… wouldn’t it be nice if I was together with [Aishwarya], married? So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me.”

Case Toh Banta is a comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play lawyers as they fight allegations against India’s biggest celebrities. Social media influencer Kusha Kapila will essay the role of the judge. Several high-profile celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Badshah will be ‘put on trial’. While Riteish will be fighting cases as the public prosecutor, Varun plays the defence lawyer. The official trailer sees questions raised about Varun Dhawan’s wedding, Badshah addressing his lyrics, among several other ‘allegations’, with much laughter in the background. Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Dutt will feature on the show too.

In a statement, Riteish Deshmukh said, “The mere idea and concept of this show puts the biggest celebrities of our country in a spot that makes them and us laugh the whole time. It’s one dhamakedaar case with a lot of masala.” Starting July 29, Case Toh Banta Hai will stream on Amazon miniTV, every Friday.