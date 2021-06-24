scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Money Heist 5 actor Esther Acebo: Stockholm will have ‘more strength and power to do crazy things’

Money Heist 5 teaser and exclusive stills showed a more ferocious side of Stockholm, played by actor Esther Acebo. She said she's excited about the upcoming season.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 6:43:52 am
stockholm in money heist 5Actor Esther Acebo plays Stockholm in Money Heist. (Photo: Netflix)

Money Heist has witnessed some strong character graphs and developments over the seasons. From inspector Raquel Murillo turning into Lisbon, to Denver and Rio shedding their boyish charm and emerging as strong gang members, the Netflix crime drama has seen enough action, romance and emotional arcs around its prime cast member. One such member is Mónica Gaztambide who went from being a secretary at the Royal Mint of Spain to joining the gang as Stockholm.

Spanish actor Esther Acebo, who plays the role, has been instrumental in convincing the audience about Monica’s change of heart, who started off as Arturo Román’s girlfriend but turned into Denver’s love interest and ultimately an accomplice of robbers.

money heist stockholm denver story Mónica Gaztambide suffered from Stockholm Syndrome and fell in love with her captor Denver. (Photo: Netflix)

Esther will reprise her role of Stockholm in the upcoming season five of Money Heist, which will also mark its finale. Interacting with select media during a recent virtual set visit and meet, of which indianexpress.com was also a part, Esther said she was happy with the progress of her character, and was excited about the new episodes in Money Heist 5.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I’m super happy. More episodes are coming, and the truth is that I’m very happy with Stockholm’s character, with everything she’s going through. She has gone from that secretary we barely remember to being part of the gang and having a little more strength, power, and courage to do some crazy things, by the way,” Esther said.

Also read |Money Heist season 5 will have a new twist involving women, says showrunner Alex Pina
money heist 5 female characters stockholm denver rio Stockholm turned from a demure secretary to one of the key gang members post Money Heist season 3. (Photo: Netflix)

Though she refrained from sharing more details about the upcoming season, she hinted at things turning exciting. “I don’t want to say too much. But I’m really enjoying it. It’s exhausting, but it’s so exciting and so much fun that I’m happy,” Esther added.

Money Heist 5 teaser and exclusive stills showed a more ferocious side of Stockholm, who, along with her fellow gang members, will battle the army inside the Bank of Spain, where the current robbery is going on. Fans also await to see whether Stockholm and Denver will sort their differences that’s been keeping them away ever since they embarked on their new heist.

Also read |Money Heist 5 makers on The Professor spin-off: ‘The answer is yes, but it depends’

Money Heist 5 will release in two parts. Its first part will premiere on Netflix on September 3, while the second and final part will arrive on December 3.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
