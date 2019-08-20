Steven Soderbergh’s Let Them All Talk picked up by HBO Max

Steven Soderbergh’s next Let Them All Talk has found home in WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

The filmmaker recently started production on the movie with veteran Meryl Streep and Gemma Chan headlining the cast.

The two actors are joined by Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest and Lucas Hedges in the film, reported Deadline.

The story follows of a celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent (Chan).

Gregory Jacobs is producing, with Ken Meyer and Joseph Malloch executive producing.

The film will also be shot in the UK.

Let Them All Talk is Soderbergh’s second project to be set up at a streaming service.

His upcoming directorial, The Laundromat, also starring Streep, will debut on Netflix. The film, which is about the Panama Papers scandal, will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month.