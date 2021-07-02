State of Siege Temple Attack trailer: Akshaye Khanna fights terrorists in Ken Ghosh film

The trailer of the ZEE5 film State of Siege: Temple Attack is out. The Ken Ghosh directorial is based on the 2002 terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple in Gujarat.

In the trailer, terrorists are shown entering a temple and taking pilgrims hostage. As they start killing the hostages, NSG commander Hanut Singh, played by Akshaye Khanna, enters the scene and tells his senior that the police is not experienced to tackle a situation like this, and hence, “NSG must engage”. From here on begins an action-packed exchange between the NSG and the terrorists, and the trailer promises, “Desh ki aan, bachayenge ye jawaan (These soldiers will safeguard the pride of the nation).”

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode, Manjari Faddnis and Akshay Oberoi, who play important roles in State of Siege: Temple Attack. It promises some well-choreographed fist-fighting and a bloody battle between the security forces and the terrorists.

Calling the film a tribute to the NSG, director Ken Ghosh said in a statement, “There is an immense amount of hard work that has gone into making this film. The trailer is a quick adrenaline-pumping snapshot of the film. This film is our tribute to the NSG.”

State of Siege: Temple Attack, which starts streaming on July 9, is a follow-up to State of Siege: 26/11, a miniseries that revolved around the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Lt. Col (retd.) Sundeep Sen, the second in command at the NSG during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been a consultant on both the State of Siege projects.