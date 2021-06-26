State of Siege Temple Attack teaser: Akshaye Khanna’s ZEE5 film dramatises 2002 Akshardham temple attack

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Saturday released the teaser of State of Siege: Temple Attack. The film dramatises the events surrounding the terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple in Gujarat in 2002.

Akshaye Khanna, who is making his digital debut with the movie, plays the NSG officer charged with eliminating the terrorists and securing the area.

Two armed terrorists had attacked Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar on September 24, 2002, killing 33 people, including a National Security Guard (NSG) commando and two Gujarat police officers, and injuring 80 people. The two terrorists identified as Ashraf Ali Mohammed Farooq and Murtaza HafizYasin were gunned down by NSG commandos.

State of Siege: Temple Attack, also starring Vivek Dahiya and Gautam Rode, is directed by Ken Ghosh, known for movies like Ishq Vishk and Fida. He said in a statement, “State of Siege: Temple Attack is not just a film. It is a tribute to the NSG commandos of India who are always ready to risk their lives to protect us. As a son of a naval officer, I have grown up in awe of our armed forces. In State of Siege: Temple Attack, we have tried our best to give a fitting tribute to our heroes, and I cannot wait for the release of the film on ZEE5.”

The film is a follow-up to State of Siege: 26/11, a miniseries that revolved around the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Produced by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures, State of Siege: Temple Attack will premiere on ZEE5 on July 9.