Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch to hit Disney Plus in 2021

Disney Plus has ordered Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series, spin-off of the successful Clone Wars franchise that concluded its run on the streaming platform in May.

According to a press release posted on the official Star Wars website, the original series will premiere on the streaming service in 2021.

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch, which were first introduced in The Clone Wars, as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honour at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney Plus.

“While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch,” she added.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett with Carrie Beck as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer.

Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

